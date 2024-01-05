Occupational Exposure to Solar UVR Linked to Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

Researchers linked occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR) with a substantial burden of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), according to a study published in Environment International. Frank Pega, PhD, and colleagues presented World Health Organization and International Labour Organization estimates of global, regional, national, and subnational occupational exposures to UVR for 195 countries/regions and the global, regional, and national attributable burdens of NMSC for 183 countries for the years 2000, 2010, and 2019. Using 166 million observations from 763 cross-sectional surveys for 96 countries/areas, occupational exposure to UVR was modeled via proxy of occupation with outdoor work. Researchers applied population-attributable fractions (PAFs) from estimates of the population occupationally exposed to UVR and the risk ratio for NMSC to estimate the attributable NMSC. In 2019, 1.6 billion workers were occupationally exposed to UVR globally, representing 28.4% of the working-age population. The PAFs for NMSC deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were 29.0% and 30.4%, respectively; attributable burdens were 18,960 deaths and 0.5 million DALYs.

Author Martta Kelly