One in 20 Experience Pregnancy From Rape, Sexual Coercion During Lifetime

TUESDAY, Feb. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy as a consequence of rape or sexual coercion is experienced by nearly 6 million U.S. women, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Denise V. D’Angelo, M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues present more recent estimates of rape and sexual coercion-related pregnancy and examined prevalence by demographic characteristics. The analysis included data from the 2016 and 2017 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.

The researchers found that one in 20 U.S. women, or more than 5.9 million women, experienced a pregnancy from either rape, sexual coercion, or both during their lifetimes. A higher prevalence of all three outcomes was experienced by non-Hispanic, multiracial women versus non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic women. Twenty-eight percent of victims who experienced pregnancy from rape acquired a sexually transmitted disease, 66 percent were injured, and more than 80 percent were fearful or concerned for their safety.

“Prevention of sexual violence is key, and so is ensuring access to services for survivors,” D’Angelo said in a statement. “Some evidence-based approaches to prevention include strengthening economic opportunities for women and families, helping to develop healthy dating and relationship skills, engaging boys and men in prevention, and screening for violence exposure during health care encounters to support survivors and provide referrals to services.”

