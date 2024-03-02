Only Six in 10 Seniors Follow Up After ED Visit for Fall-Related Head Injury

Only 59% of older adults who visit the ED for a fall-related head injury follow up with their PCP, according to a study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. Richard D. Shih, MD, and colleagues assessed the rate of follow-up for 1,527 older adults who sustained a fall-related head injury that resulted in an ED visit. A total of 905 reported that they followed up with their PCP. Of those reporting follow-up, 72% reported receiving a fall assessment, and 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. A history of cancer or hypertension was significantly more common among participants with follow-up. “When referred to physical therapy, patients may be more likely to adopt fall prevention interventions and home safety modifications that have been shown to reduce recurrent falls, hospitalization, and mortality,” Dr. Shih said in a statement. “Given the importance of fall prevention in this high-risk group, we strongly endorse that fall-risk assessment and patient education is performed in the [ED] or by the [PCP].”

Author Devyn Osborne