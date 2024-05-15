Optimizing Physical Therapy Protocol for MV Duration in Prolonged Weaning

The following is a summary of “Effects of structured protocolized physical therapy on the duration of mechanical ventilation in patients with prolonged weaning,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Bickenbach et al.

About 1 in 5 patients on mechanical ventilation (MV) develop ICU-acquired weakness (ICUAW), a severe condition that weakens muscles and hinders long-term recovery.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing whether a standardized physiotherapy program could shorten weaning time for patients on MV for an extended period.

They enrolled patients in ICU undergoing prolonged weaning, with group 1 before and group 2 after implementing a quality-controlled, structured physiotherapy program. The primary focus was on dynamometric handgrip strength and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit Optimal Mobilization Score (SOMS). Secondary measurements included weaning success, ventilator-free days, hospital mortality, ICUAW prevalence, infections, and delirium rates.

The results showed that 106 patients tested with SOMS and handgrip exhibited significant improvement post-program introduction. Although no disparities were observed in weaning success rates at discharge, group 2 experienced significantly shorter MV durations, reduced infection rates, and increased survival likelihoods.

Investigators concluded that a standardized physiotherapy program improved clinical outcomes in patients with prolonged weaning, as evidenced by the SOMS and handgrip strength test findings.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S088394412300240X