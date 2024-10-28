Outcomes of CS and Negative Pressure Therapy in PD Infections

Photo Credit: shih-wei

The following is a summary of “Efficacy of cuff-shaving combined with negative pressure wound therapy in refractory exit-site and tunnel infections: a single center experience,” published in the August 2024 issue of Nephrology by Yang et al.

Refractory exit-site infections (ESIs) and tunnel infections (TIs) are serious complications for people receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare outcomes of cuff-shaving (CS) with negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) vs conservative management for individuals with refractory ESI and TI.

They reviewed individuals undergoing PD to assess ESI and TI incidence, treatment outcomes, infection frequency, causative microorganisms, and catheter survival duration or time until removal.

The results showed 97 episodes of catheter-related ESI and/or TI among 71 patients, with an incidence of 0.15 episodes per patient-year. Among 23 patients with refractory infections, 8 had surgical intervention, and 15 chose conservative management. At 1-month follow-up, those receiving CS with NPWT had no complications and complete symptom resolution. Mean PD catheter survival was significantly longer for the surgical group (29.38 ± 7.25 months) versus the conservative group (7.86 ± 2.13 months), with surgery showing superior therapeutic efficacy.

The study concluded that combining CS with NPWT effectively eradicates infections and extends PD catheter function in refractory cases.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03714-8