Outcomes of Laparoscopic and Open Surgery in Kidney Cancer Treatment

The following is a summary of “Open versus mini-invasive partial and radical nephrectomy complications: results from the French national health database,” published in the October 2024 issue of Urology by Pascal et al.

Laparoscopic surgery, with lower morbidity than open surgery, hasn’t been recently compared for kidney cancer using the French National Health Insurance database (PMSI-MCO).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare surgical morbidity rates between laparoscopic and open surgery for kidney cancer.

They analyzed length of stay and 3-month postoperative complications for kidney cancer in French centers in 2018, comparing Relative Risks (RR [95% CI]) between laparoscopic and open surgery for radical and partial nephrectomy.

The results showed that among 8,162 patients, 3,525 underwent radical nephrectomy (978 open, 2,547 laparoscopic) and 4,637 had partial nephrectomy (1,778 open, 2,859 laparoscopic). For radical surgery, common complications included urinary infections (7.8%), acute renal failure (8.9%), sepsis (8.4%), bleeding (9.3%), and postoperative anemia (5.9%). The Relative Risks (RR) for laparoscopic vs open surgery were 0.68 [0.54;0.86], 0.71 [0.57;0.88], 0.69 [0.55;0.86], 0.83 [0.66;1.03], and 0.56 [0.43;0.73], respectively. For partial nephrectomy, urinary infections (7.7%), bleeding (11.6%), and anemia (5.8%) had RR of 0.71 [0.58;0.87], 0.61 [0.52;0.71], and 0.64 [0.51;0.81]. The mean hospital stay was 7.7 days for open radical nephrectomy, 6.3 for laparoscopic, 7.5 for open partial, and 5 days for laparoscopic partial nephrectomy.

The study concluded that laparoscopic surgery resulted in fewer postoperative complications and a shorter length of stay compared to open surgery for both partial and radical nephrectomy in patients with kidney cancer.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01620-7