The following is a summary of “Outpatient Management of severe ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Nancarrow et al.

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) is a notable iatrogenic complication frequently observed following controlled ovarian stimulation (COS) in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles. While most cases of OHSS are mild to moderate and can be effectively managed in an outpatient setting with routine monitoring from fertility clinics, severe OHSS has traditionally necessitated inpatient care. This inpatient approach ensures continuous monitoring and timely laboratory assessments to detect deterioration in the patient’s condition.

Despite the severity, the cornerstone of treatment for OHSS remains supportive care. This spotlight article underscores that with meticulous patient selection and appropriate management strategies, the majority of patients with severe OHSS can be safely and effectively managed on an outpatient basis. By highlighting successful outpatient management protocols and emphasizing the importance of selecting suitable candidates, this article challenges traditional practices and advocates for a more flexible approach to managing severe OHSS, potentially enhancing patient comfort and resource efficiency.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1751721424001234