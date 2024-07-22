Parental Experiences with CRAFT for Young Adults with Substance Use

The following is a summary of “Before, we ended up in conflicts, now we can provide support’—Experiences of Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) for parents of young adults with hazardous substance use,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Siljeholm et al.

Young adults have the highest rates of substance use disorder, but treatment entry is low, CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) offers a solution by supporting loved ones in encouraging treatment entry for adults struggling with addiction.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how parents of young adults in substance use recovery perceived the CRAFT program.

They conducted in-depth interviews with 10 parents of young adults (18-24) struggling with substance abuse. The participants were recruited from a more extensive study that compared the effectiveness of CRAFT with other approaches. The transcribed interviews were analyzed thematically to identify critical patterns and themes.

The result showed that the categories were divided into three main areas including motivations for joining, program strengths, and limitations. Feeling overwhelmed and helpless in the face of the young adult’s substance abuse was a common reason for seeking CRAFT support. Parents particularly appreciated the program’s focus on communication skills and positive reinforcement. Some parents also wished for easier access to treatment options for young adults. Additionally, challenges in applying CRAFT techniques were faced by parents due to evolving life circumstances and concerns about exacerbating young adults’ health conditions.

Investigators concluded that CRAFT programs benefit parents of young adults with substance abuse, highlighting the need for healthcare systems to consider program adaptations for specific age groups.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05913-x