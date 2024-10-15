Patient Insights on Rehabilitation in CKD and Frailty

Photo Credit: azatvaleev

The following is a summary of “Patient perspectives and preferences for rehabilitation among people living with frailty and chronic kidney disease: a qualitative evaluation,” published in the September 2024 issue of Nephrology by Kennard et al.

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) and frailty encounter barriers to rehabilitation, resulting in high drop-out and non-adherence rates. Understanding their perspectives is vital for effective, patient-centered care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore patient perspectives and preferences on rehabilitation experiences, aiming to inform a CKD/frailty rehabilitation model.

They conducted 2 focus groups and 9 semi-structured interviews with participants experienced in advanced kidney disease and frailty. The recorded interviews were transcribed, coded for themes, and analyzed using inductive thematic analysis and Social Cognitive Theory.

The results showed that 6 major themes emerged: accommodating frailty is an act of resilience; exercise is endorsed for rehabilitation, but existing programs fail to meet end-user needs; rehabilitation goals focus on returning to normative behaviors; rehabilitation should incorporate a social dimension, fostering understanding among “people like us.” Participants identified barriers to frailty rehabilitation in the CKD context and valued peer education, social camaraderie, and feedback for motivation. Patients on dialysis cited time constraints and unresolved symptoms as participation barriers and struggled to envision strategies for frailty rehabilitation while focusing on immediate concerns and avoiding future uncertainty.

Investigators concluded that frailty rehabilitation in CKD should utilize shared experiences, address comorbidities, and focus on normative goals to enhance participation.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03740-6#Abs1