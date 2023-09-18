Patient Perspectives on Acute Low Back Pain & Physical Therapy Access in the ED

The following is a summary of “Patient Perspectives on Seeking Emergency Care for Acute Low Back Pain and Access to Physical Therapy in the Emergency Department,” published in the August 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Kim et al.

Low back pain is a prevalent cause for seeking medical attention at the emergency department (ED); however, there is limited understanding regarding patient factors influencing their decision to seek emergency care. This study investigated patient viewpoints on seeking medical attention at the Emergency Department for low back pain to enhance a more patient-centric approach to emergency healthcare. Researchers conducted focus group discussions and individual interviews among patients seeking medical attention at an urban academic Emergency Department (ED) for acute low back pain. Researchers enrolled participants from an ongoing prospective medical study involving 101 patients receiving either emergency department-initiated physical therapy or standard care.

Investigators conducted discussions and interviews utilizing a pre-established discussion guide. The data were recorded using audio technology, transcribed accurately, and subjected to iterative content analysis using a consensual qualitative method. This process continued until thematic saturation was achieved. They conducted four focus group discussions involving 18 participants (median age 46.5 years, 66.7% female, 61.1% African descent) and individual interviews with 27 participants (median age 45 years, 55.6% female, 44.4% Caucasian descent). No novel topics were identified during the fourth and concluding focus group session. Researchers have identified five overarching themes in the analysis.

The decision to seek urgent medical attention for lumbar pain is driven by intense pain, resulting impairment, and concerns regarding a potentially serious diagnosis. Individuals pursued different objectives during their emergency department (ED) visits but placed significant importance on effective pain management. Patients hesitated to utilize pain medications while recognizing their advantageous effects. Patients perceived multiple advantages in having direct access to a physical therapist within the ED setting. Physical therapy ultimately aided recovery, although pain hindered performing exercises. These patient perspectives and resulting themes may be utilized to enhance a more patient-centered emergency care experience and provide context to quantitative research findings on emergency department care for low back pain.

