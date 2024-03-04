Patient Perspectives on Adherence in Cardiovascular Disease: Insights from Qualitative Focus Groups

The following is a summary of “Opinions and perceptions of patients with cardiovascular disease on adherence: a qualitative study of focus groups,” published in the February 2024 issue of Primary Care by Carbonell-Soliva, et al.

Cardiovascular diseases are increasingly prevalent worldwide, necessitating adherence to both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments for effective disease management. For a study, researchers sought to explore the opinions and perceptions of patients with ischemic heart disease regarding the challenges associated with therapeutic adherence.

An interpretive phenomenological study employed focus groups and one semi-structured interview. Data analysis was performed using the MAXQDA qualitative data analysis program, facilitating an inductive interpretation of group discussions and interviews. Data were coded, categorized, and consolidated under the main identified themes.

The study included two in-person focus groups and one remote semi-structured interview involving twelve participants (six men, six women) from Hospital de San Juan de Alicante, including two family companions. The main themes identified encompassed individual factors, heart disease-related aspects, drug treatment challenges, and perceptions of the healthcare system.

Participants acknowledged the importance of adhering to recommendations for healthy behaviors and prescribed medications for managing cardiovascular disease. However, managing polypharmacy, particularly when symptom perception was lacking, posed difficulties. Fear was associated with therapeutic adherence, with participants believing it increased alongside fear. While participants reported an optimal relationship with healthcare professionals, they perceived limited coordination within the healthcare system.

Reference: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02286-8