Patient-Reported Outcomes Indicative of MS Progression

Patient-reported outcome measures (PROM) could provide clinicians with practical, cost-effective information on MS disease progression, according to findings published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Ahmed Abdelhak, MD, and colleagues examined PROM usage for 227 patients with primary progressive MS (PPMS) and secondary progressive MS (SPMS) who showed evidence of disease progression (EDP) in 2 years before study inclusion. When compared with verus patients with progressive MS and no progression, patients with EDP in the two years before study enrollment, or those who experienced confirmed disability progression (CDP) during follow-up (88 events), had worse scores on the Beck Depression Inventory-II, the MS Impact Scale-29 (MSIS-29), and a fatigue scale for motor and cognition. Baseline MSIS-29 physical scores above the 70th, 80th, and 90th percentiles projected future CDP/progression regardless of relapse activity in PPMS (HRs, 3.7, 6.9, and 6.7, respectively; P=0.002, P<0.001, and P=0.001, respectively).

Author Julia Ernst