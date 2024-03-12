Persistent WT1-Specific CTL Response Elicited by Decade-Long Peptide Vaccination

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Decade-long WT1-specific CTLs induced by WT1 peptide vaccination,” published in the March 2024 issue of Hematology by Suwabe et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study investigating the long-term persistence and functionality of Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) -specific CD8+ cytotoxic T cell (CTL) following WT1 peptide vaccination for hematological malignancies.

They administered the WT1 peptide vaccine to a patient with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in the chronic phase, who had inadequate response to imatinib, with documented consent. The patient was monitored for 12 years post-vaccination. Immunity was observed by amplifying WT1-specific CTLs using a mixed lymphocyte peptide culture. T-cell receptors (TCRs) of amplified WT1-specific CTLs were analyzed through next-generation sequencing.

The results showed that WT1-specific CTLs, initially identified during WT1 peptide vaccination, remained at a frequency of less than 5 cells per 1,000,000 CD8+ T cells for over a decade. TCR repertoire analysis verified the diversity of WT1-specific CTLs 11 years post-vaccination. In vitro, CTLs demonstrated WT1 peptide-specific cytotoxicity.

Investigators concluded that the WT1 peptide vaccine elicited a durable immune response lasting over a decade in a CML patient, even after the vaccinations stopped.

