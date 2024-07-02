Personal Experiences Through Chronic Neck and Low Back Pain

The following is a summary of “Chronic neck and low back pain from personal experiences: a written narrative approach,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pain by Sora, et al.

Despite being widespread, chronic neck and lower back pain significantly impacts individuals and society as a whole.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using a written narrative methodology to explore the experiences of individuals with chronic neck and/or back pain.

They analyzed narratives from 92 individuals describing their pain experiences using written accounts. Thematic analysis and text data mining (TDM) were employed to examine the narratives.

The results showed participants detailed pain characteristics, the diagnosis process, consequences, coping strategies, triggers, well-being, and future expectations. The TDM identified networks related to pain characteristics, management, and triggers. Thematic qualitative analysis identified seven main themes: pain characteristics, diagnosis, consequences, coping strategies, triggers, well-being, and future expectations. The novel TDM approach uncovered networks aligning with themes from qualitative analysis, likely highlighting frequently discussed areas. In characteristics across individuals, pain varied but universally impacted participants’ lives and future expectations despite the described coping efforts.

Investigators concluded that written narratives provided valuable insight into individuals’ experiences of chronic neck and back pain.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17581869.2024.2343648