Personalized neoantigen vaccine and pembrolizumab in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: a phase 1/2 trial.

Apr 08, 2024

  • Mark Yarchoan

    Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. mark.yarchoan@jhmi.edu.

    Edward J Gane

    New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand.

    Thomas U Marron

    Early Phase Trials Unit, Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.

    Renzo Perales-Linares

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Jian Yan

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Neil Cooch

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Daniel H Shu

    Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Elana J Fertig

    Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Luciane T Kagohara

    Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Gabor Bartha

    Personalis, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA.

    Josette Northcott

    Personalis, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA.

    John Lyle

    Personalis, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA.

    Sarah Rochestie

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Joann Peters

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Jason T Connor

    ConfluenceStat, Cooper City, FL, USA.

    University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Orlando, FL, USA.

    Elizabeth M Jaffee

    Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Ildiko Csiki

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    David B Weiner

    Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, The Wistar Institute, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Alfredo Perales-Puchalt

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Niranjan Y Sardesai

    Geneos Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA. sardesai@geneostx.com.

