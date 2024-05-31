Perspectives of Pediatricians: 2-Day MI Training for Physicians Treating Adolescents with CMCs

The following is a summary of “Motivational interviewing from the paediatricians’ perspective: assessments after a 2-day training for physicians caring for adolescents with chronic medical conditions (CMCs),” published in the May 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Kammering et al.

Effective counseling for adolescents with chronic medical conditions (CMCs) poses significant challenges, requiring specialized interviewing skills and fostering positive clinician-patient dynamics. Motivational Interviewing (MI) has emerged as a pivotal approach in healthcare, aiming to enhance patient motivation for behavioral and lifestyle changes crucial for managing diseases. Despite its potential benefits, there is a notable gap in understanding the practical applicability, feasibility, and integration of MI within routine clinical practice from the perspective of physicians.

This study utilized a mixed methods approach involving twenty pediatricians who underwent randomization to participate in a comprehensive 2-day MI training course followed by practical MI consultations. Data collection occurred through a structured questionnaire administered one-year post-MI training, focusing on evaluating the efficacy of the training and identifying potential barriers to implementing MI techniques effectively.

About 19 out of 20 pediatricians completed and returned the questionnaires, revealing overwhelmingly positive perceptions regarding MI’s utility in managing adolescents with CMCs. A significant majority (95%) acknowledged the essentiality of MI training for their clinical practice, extending its application beyond the study context. Moreover, 73.7% of respondents recognized MI’s potential to strengthen patient engagement and rapport. Following the training, clinicians reported increased utilization of MI conversation techniques. However, challenges such as the brevity of the initial training, time constraints, and interruptions during clinical settings (e.g., phone calls and staff interactions) were noted as hindrances to optimal MI implementation.

While MI techniques are not yet universally integrated into medical training, the findings underscore the effectiveness of a brief 2-day MI course in equipping pediatricians to engage and support adolescents with CMCs effectively. Continued professional development, including regular booster sessions, is recommended to sustain and further enhance the integration of MI skills into everyday clinical practice.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04794-z