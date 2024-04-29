SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Physical Activity Supports ECOG Performance Status Measurement

Apr 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ito K, et al. Physical activity using a wearable device as an alternative to performance status in patients with advanced lung cancer. JAMA Oncol. Published online March 28, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2024.0023

  • Kentaro Ito, MD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Respiratory Center
    Matsusaka Municipal Hospital

     

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement