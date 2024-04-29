Physical Activity Supports ECOG Performance Status Measurement

Photo Credit: Diamond Dogs

The Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status (ECOG PS) is crucial for treatment decisions for patients with advanced lung cancer; however, physicians can assess its findings subjectively, leading to variability in results. Kentaro Ito, MD, and colleagues conducted a single-institution, prospective, observational study to explore the relationship between measured physical activity and ECOG PS, as well as the potential prognostic value of physical activity measurements. At Matsusaka Municipal Hospital in Japan, 119 outpatients with advanced lung cancer used a wearable device measuring physical activity for up to 14 days. Mean distance walked (MDW) demonstrated the greatest diagnostic value for classifying an ECOG PS of 2 or higher, with an AUC of 0.818 (95% CI, 0.703-0.934). MDW was also associated with 6-month survival (AUC=0.806; 95% CI, 0.694-0.918). MDW thresholds caused significant variation in survival curves, suggesting a potential association with survival outcomes. Dr. Ito and colleagues wrote that the findings support the potential utility of objectively measured physical activity, particularly MDW, to complement subjective ECOG PS assessments.