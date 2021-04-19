Thank you for taking our quiz on allergic asthma!

How did you do?

1) What percent of patients diagnosed with severe asthma (mean age of 12 years) were drug adherent, according to a study presented at AAAAI?

a) 43%

b) 57%

c) 68%

d) 81%

The answer is B. Patients were monitored for about 200 days. Mean controlling adherence was 57.3% (standard deviation [SD] 41.4%), which decreased from a peak of 71.3% (SD 2.3%) to a nadir of 49.5% (SD 2.7%), with the greatest decline from days 8-106 before plateauing. During the summer months, there was an increase in the frequency of patients who had very low adherence, potentially secondary to some of the loss of structure that comes with the school year, conclude the research team.

Feature: Pediatric Adherence to Drugs Treating Severe Asthma

2) Over 60% of individuals with this allergy had a reduction in allergic symptoms when treated with experimental agent, REGN1908-1909:

a) Grass/weed pollen allergy

b) Cat dander allergy

c) Mold allergy

d) Dust mite allergy

The answer is B. Single-dose REGN1908-1909 600 mg subcutaneously resulted in rapid and durable effect versus placebo. The early asthmatic response occurred in about 52 minutes among participants in the study who were given placebo injections, but the median time to an early asthmatic response had not occurred within four hours (P=0.0083) among the individuals who were given the active therapy.

Feature: Novel Therapy Tackles Cat Allergy

3) What asthmatic cluster can be a marker of airway obstruction irrespective of degree of airway sensitization in patients with severe allergic asthma?

a) eosinophilia

b) neutrophilia

c) lymphocytosis

d) monocytosis

The answer is A . Increasing eosinophilia represented 36% of cases in the cohort evaluated and was characterized having low sensitization (2 or fewer positive sensitizations) and low allergen-specific IgE and was a significant predictor of small airway obstruction. While low allergen sensitization alone was not a predictor of airway obstruction in this cohort, lower allergen sensitization along with an eosinophil count of 300/μl or greater was predictive.

Feature: Machine Learning Identifies 9 Severe Allergic Asthma Clusters

4) Results from the CHRONICLE study found that treatment with biologics in 2,700 participants with severe asthma did not significantly reduce the frequency or severity of exacerbations.

a) True

b) False

The answer is B. Increasing eosinophilia is a significant predictor of small airway obstruction. While low allergen sensitization alone is not a predictor of airway obstruction, lower allergen sensitization along with an eosinophil count of 300/μl or greater was predictive.

Feature: CHRONICLE Study Show Biologic Therapies Promising for Severe Asthma

5) According to recently released NIH recommendations on the management of allergic asthma, what percentage of people with asthma have allergic asthma?

a) 30%

b) 40%

c) 50%

d) 60%

The answer is D. More than 25 million people in the United States have asthma, and allergic asthma is the most common type, affecting around 60% of people with asthma, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Feature: NIH Update Includes Four New Recommendations for Allergic Asthma