Placental Edema Detected by Ultrasound Linked to Higher Preterm Birth Risk

The following is a summary of “Ultrasonographic placental edematous changes as predictive markers of unplanned preterm birth in post-Fontan pregnancies: A single-center observational study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Watanabe et al.

Fontan surgery is a palliative procedure for single-ventricle heart diseases, often resulting in elevated central venous pressure and low cardiac output. The issues can cause placental hypoxia and poor obstetric outcomes. In post-Fontan pregnancies, abnormal placental appearances on ultrasound may signal a higher risk of unexpected labor.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate whether ultrasonographic placental edematous changes could predict premature delivery in post-Fontan pregnancies.

They analyzed clinical charts and ultrasonograms of post-Fontan pregnancies from 2015-2022 for ultrasonographic placental edematous changes characterized by a mosaic pattern with varying echogenicity.

The results showed that of the 15 patients analyzed, 8 (53%) exhibited ultrasonographic placental edematous changes, with 6 (75%) experiencing unexpected preterm labor. They apparently resulted in 2 vaginal deliveries, 4 emergency cesarean sections, and 2 planned preterm cesarean sections. In contrast, all 7 pregnancies without these changes were delivered on scheduled dates.

They concluded that ultrasonographic placental edematous changes were associated with a higher risk of unexpected preterm delivery in post-Fontan pregnancies.

Source: obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jog.16131