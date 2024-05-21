Places to Visit in Chicago

Navy Pier: The pier has something for everyone and is a top visited destination in the Midwest. Whether you’re interested in seeing the view from the top of the Ferris Wheel, buying a souvenir in one of the shops, or enjoying some food, Navy Pier is a must.

The Bean: Just about as Iconic Chicago as Navy Pier, The Bean, officially titled Cloud Gate, is a work of art designed by artist Anish Kapoor. Situated in Millennium Park, the reflective stainless-steel structure is a wonder to look at in every season, and a memorable photo op.

Soldier Field: During ASCO, Soldier Field will host three matches. If you are interested in international football, Mexico will be playing against Bolivia on May 31st. Or if you’re looking for a more local event, Chicago Fire FC will be playing against Orlando City SC on May 29th and against LA Galaxy on June 1st.

Shedd Aquarium: If it’s aquatic life that you want to see in your downtime, the aquarium is excellent. With a wide variety of exhibits ranging from the arctic to the Amazon you can easily spend a few hours wandering from one to the next.

Deep Dish Pizza: There are many places you can try deep dish pizza in Chicago but two of the most popular are Lou Malnati’s and Giordano’s. Why not try them both and pick a personal winner?

Mr. Beef: If you’re a fan of the show The Bear, you might be wanting to try a classic Italian beef sandwich while in Chicago. Where could be better than in the restaurant where the pilot was filmed?

The Berghoff: For a slice of history, you can visit The Berghoff, which has been family owned and operated for more than 125 years. They serve a mix of classic German fare and contemporary American.