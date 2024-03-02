SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Plant-Based Diet May Benefit People With Genetic Risk for Obesity

Mar 02, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Obesity, published online December 6, 2023
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/oby.23944

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement