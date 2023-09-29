Post-COVID-19 Thromboembolic Complications in Kidney Transplant Patients

The following is a summary of “Thromboembolic complications after COVID-19 in kidney transplant recipients,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Artan et al.

COVID-19 is associated with increased thromboembolic risk in the general population, and data is lacking on this risk in kidney transplant recipients. Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the prevalence and risk factors for thrombotic complications in kidney transplant patients.

They conducted a retrospective observational study that involved adult kidney transplant recipients diagnosed with COVID-19 from March 2020 to June 2022. The study focused on assessing the incidence of thromboembolic events.

The results showed 469 patients with a median of 10.8 months post-COVID-19. Among them, 8.5% (40 patients) passed away, while 11.9% (51 patients) of survivors experienced thromboembolic complications. Notably, 24 patients who developed thromboembolic events were already receiving prophylactic anticoagulation. Patient distribution by COVID-19 severity was as follows: mild (292), moderate (129), and severe (48). Patients with moderate COVID-19 had a significantly higher thromboembolic complication rate than those with mild COVID-19. Thromboembolic events were significantly associated with older age, prior heart disease, and moderate COVID-19. The incidence rate of post-COVID-19 thromboembolic events was 10.9 per 100 patient-years.

Investigators concluded that increased thromboembolic risk after COVID-19 in kidney transplant recipients necessitates prospective and cohort studies to guide treatment.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/nep.14242