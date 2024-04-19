Post-Mogamulizumab Allo-HSCT in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma

The following is a summary of “Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation after mogamulizumab in T-cell lymphoma patients: a retrospective analysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Hematology by Lechowicz et al.

Various types of T-cell lymphoma, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), adult T-cell lymphoma (ATL), and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), are treated through a critical therapy called allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (Allo-HSCT). However, using mogamulizumab, an anti-CCR4 antibody, has been linked to transplant-related complications in ATL if taken within 50 days of therapy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the safety and outcomes of various lymphoma patients undergoing allo-HSCT after mogamulizumab treatment.

They used data from 3 clinical trials involving 32 patients (n=23 CTCL, 7 ATL, 2 PTCL). All patients underwent allo-HSCT therapy after mogamulizumab treatment. The incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and the time interval between mogamulizumab’s last dose and transplantation were also assessed.

The results showed that of the 32 patients who received mogamulizumab, 69% had GVHD, 25% had no symptoms, and 6% had no idea what the condition was. Of the 22 patients who disclosed GVHD, 14 had transplants between 50 and 365 days following the final mogamulizumab dosage, and two received transplants within 50 days following therapy.

Investigators concluded that there was no connection between the last dose of mogamulizumab and transplantation and the occurrence of GVHD.

Source:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-024-03753-9