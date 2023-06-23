The following is a summary of “Remote smart pill cap monitoring of post-surgical pain management in thyroid and parathyroid surgery,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Creighton, et al.

In light of the recent efforts to reduce opioid usage post-surgery, researchers, for a study, sought to investigate the pain management regimen followed by patients at home and assess its effectiveness in controlling pain.

The prospective pilot study focused on patients undergoing thyroid and parathyroid surgery. The patients were prescribed acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and tramadol, dispensed in smart pill bottles (Pillsy) that recorded medication usage events. Patients received messages asking about their current pain levels. The study group was compared to a group of historical controls.

The Pillsy group comprised 26 patients, while the control group had 30. In the Pillsy group, pain scores averaged 3.67 out of 10 during the first 24 hours after surgery and gradually decreased over time. On average, patients took 6.45 doses of acetaminophen, 6.64 doses of ibuprofen, and 1.82 doses of tramadol within the first week.

The study findings indicated that pain scores are highest in the initial 24 hours following surgery and progressively decrease. An acceptable level of pain can be effectively managed using non-opioid medications.

