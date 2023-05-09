The following is a summary of “Postoperative Complications After Interpolated Flap Repair for Mohs Defects of the Nose: A Multicenter Prospective Cohort Study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Perz et al.

Dermatologists predominantly carry out interpolated flaps following skin cancer resection. In this context, prospective multicenter data regarding complications following interpolated flap repair are scarce. The objective is to assess the frequency of physician-reported adverse events after interpolated flap reconstruction of the nasal region. This prospective cohort study was conducted across multiple centers, involving 169 patients who underwent 2-stage interpolated flap repair for post-Mohs nasal defects. The incidence rates of bleeding, infection, dehiscence, necrosis, hospitalization, and mortality have been documented within 30 days following flap placement and takedown.

About 23 complications (13.61%) were observed in patients following flap placement, while six complications (3.55%) were observed following flap takedown, all directly associated with the surgical procedure. The primary postoperative issue following flap placement is hemorrhaging, with a prevalence of 9 cases (5.33%) and a 95% CI ranging from 2.83% to 9.82%. The prevailing postoperative issue after flap takedown was an infection, with a prevalence of 5 cases or 2.96% and a 95% confidence interval of 1.27% to 6.74%. A single hospitalization was reported about an adverse reaction to antibiotics. No fatalities were reported. Most postoperative complications following interpolated flap repair for post-Mohs defects of the nose are minor and are linked to the positioning of the flap. The outpatient setting is a safe environment for performing interpolated flap repair on post-Mohs defects. This procedure can be carried out under local anesthesia.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/02000/Postoperative_Complications_After_Interpolated.4.aspx