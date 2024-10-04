Potential of Esketamine Infusion Therapy for Chronic Endometriosis-Associated Pain

Photo Credit: dizziness

The following is a summary of “Esketamine infusion therapy: A promising alternative in the treatment of chronic endometriosis-associated pain,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Koning et al.

Esketamine infusion therapy, employed for easing sensitization in chronic pain syndromes, could potentially be effective in treating chronic endometriosis-associated pain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to provide an overview of the available literature and present the results on the efficacy of ketamine infusion therapy in alleviating pain symptoms.

They searched PubMed and EMBASE for publications. All patients with chronic endometriosis-associated pain who underwent ketamine infusion therapy (January 2010 and 2023) in the Isala Hospital in Zwolle, the Netherlands, were examined.

The results showed identifications of no publications except the case reports. The analysis of 17 patients who underwent 57 esketamine infusions exhibited a positive effect in 64.7%. Overall, the treatment was safe and well-tolerated, and 8 patients continued to receive ketamine infusion therapy. In contrast, others underwent endometriosis surgery (n=2), switched pain treatment (n=1), or were non-responders (n=6).

They concluded that esketamine infusion therapy could be a feasible option in patients resistant to existing treatment options for chronic endometriosis-associated pain.

