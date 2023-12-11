Prediction Model for Invasive Breast Cancer Improved With Additional Risk Factors

Including additional risk factors improves the predictive value of the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC) version 2 model for identifying women at risk for invasive breast cancer, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Charlotte C. Gard, PhD, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of expanding the BCSC version 2 model of invasive breast cancer risk to include BMI, extended family history of breast cancer, and age at first live birth. The analysis included 1,455,493 women (aged 35-79) without a history of breast cancer. During 7.3 years of follow-up, 30,266 women were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. The BCSC version 3 model had an expected-to-observed ratio of 1.03 and an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.646 for 5-year risk. Discrimination of the version 3 model improved mostly in Asian, White, and Black women compared with version 2. The true-positive rate in women with BMI between 30.0 and 34.9 kg/m2 and an estimated 5-year risk of 3% or greater increased from 10.0% (version 2) to 19.8 % (version 3), with greater improvement seen among women with a BMI of 35 kg/m2 or greater.

