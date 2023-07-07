The following is a summary of “Prognostic factors for satellitosis or in-transit metastasis in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma: A multicentric cohort study,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Marti, et al.

Satellitosis or in-transit metastasis (S-ITM) in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is associated with outcomes similar to node-positivity. However, there is a need to identify risk factors that can stratify the risk groups. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prognostic factors of S-ITM contributing to an increased risk of relapse and cSCC-specific death.

A retrospective multicenter cohort study included patients with cSCC who developed S-ITM. Multivariate competing risk analysis was performed to evaluate the factors associated with relapse and specific death.

Out of 111 patients with cSCC and S-ITM, 86 patients were included in the analysis. S-ITM size ≥20 mm, >5 S-ITM lesions, and deep invasion of the primary tumor were associated with an increased cumulative incidence of relapse (subhazard ratio [SHR]: 2.89 [95% CI, 1.44-5.83; P = .003], 2.32 [95% CI, 1.13-4.77; P = .021], and 2.863 [95% CI, 1.25-6.55; P = .013], respectively). More than 5 S-ITM lesions were also associated with an increased probability of specific death (SHR: 3.48 [95% CI, 1.18-10.2; P = .023]).

The size and number of S-ITM lesions are significant prognostic factors for relapse, and the number of S-ITM lesions is a prognostic factor for specific death in patients with cSCC and S-ITM. The findings provided valuable prognostic information that can be considered in the staging guidelines for cSCC.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00360-2/fulltext