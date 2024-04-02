Predictive Value of Uric Acid for Traumatic Rhabdomyolysis-Induced AKI

The following is a summary of “Uric acid in predicting the traumatic rhabdomyolysis induced acute kidney injury; a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Safari et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of uric acid as a predictive marker for acute kidney injury resulting from traumatic rhabdomyolysis.

They thoroughly searched databases, including MEDLINE, Scopus, Embase, and Web of Science (up to November 1, 2023). Following predefined criteria, two independent researchers selected eligible articles. Information on study design, patient demographics, incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI), uric acid levels, and prognostic indicators were extracted from the selected studies. Pooled standardized mean differences, odds ratios, and diagnostic accuracy measures were computed using STATA version 17.0. Heterogeneity among studies was determined using I2 and chi-square tests.

The results showed that out of the initial 689 non-redundant studies, 44 were deemed potentially relevant, and six articles met the inclusion criteria for the review. The meta-analysis findings confirmed a notable correlation between serum uric acid levels and AKI occurrence (SMD = 1.61, 95% CI = 0.69 to 2.54, I2 = 96.94%; P value = 0.001). No significant publication biases were observed.

Investigators concluded that uric acid levels may help predict the development of acute kidney injury after traumatic rhabdomyolysis.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03509-x