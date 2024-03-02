PrEP Uptake in Latino MSM Influenced by Many Factors

Tailored efforts may increase PrEP use and reduce HIV disparities among Latino MSM (LMSM), according to findings published in Archives of Sexual Behavior. Frank Dillon, PhD, and colleagues examined data from 253 LMSM to determine associations between PrEP uptake and social ecological factors based on determinants of access to, and uptake of, PrEP. Individual-level factors included age and socioeconomic status. Perceived access to medical care represented both individual- and community-level determinants of PrEP uptake and adherence. Interpersonal-level factors included social support and relationship status, and structural/cultural-level factors were sexual identity, traditional Latinx masculine gender role beliefs, racial identity, and immigration status. Older men and those who endorsed synthesis/integration of sexual identity development were more likely to acquire PrEP. Adherence was associated with older age, higher socioeconomic status, greater social support, self-identifying as White-Latinx, being US-born, and having less sexual identity uncertainty and more heterosexual self-presentation.

Author Devyn Osborne