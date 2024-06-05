Prevalence of Chronic Neuropathic and Postamputation Pain in Combat-Injured Military Personnel

The following is a summary of “A systematic review of the prevalence of postamputation and chronic neuropathic pain associated with combat injury in military personnel,” published in the April 2024 issue of Pain by Kumar et al.

Chronic neuropathic and post-amputation pain, such as phantom limb pain (PLP) and residual limb pain (RLP), can result from combat trauma that leads to significant tissue damage and limb loss.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study focusing on military personnel with combat injuries, examining the prevalence of post-amputation pain and chronic neuropathic pain.

They identified relevant studies from Embase and MEDLINE databases, focusing on military personnel with combat injuries (reporting prevalence of post-amputation pain or chronic neuropathic pain). They conducted a meta-analysis using the inverse variance method with a random-effects model to determine the overall prevalence of PLP, RLP, and chronic neuropathic pain. Exploratory analyses assessed the impact of pain type, conflict, and time since injury on prevalence. Pain definitions and measurement tools were recorded.

The results analyzed a total of 31 studies involving 14,738 participants. The pooled prevalence rates were 57% for PLP (95% CI:46-68), 61% for RLP (95% CI: 50:71), and 26% for chronic neuropathic pain (95% CI: 10-54). High between-study heterogeneity was observed (I2: 94%-98%). Limited characterization of pain duration, frequency, and impact was noted. Factors associated with PLP included the presence of RLP and psychological comorbidity.

Investigators concluded that Post-amputation pain and chronic neuropathic pain are prevalent among military personnel following combat trauma. Consensus on pain definitions and terminology is needed for future research on traumatic injury.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/2024/04000/a_systematic_review_of_the_prevalence_of.4.aspx