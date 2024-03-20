Prioritized Research Areas in Glaucoma Care Identified by the European Glaucoma Society

The following is a summary of “European Glaucoma Society research priorities for glaucoma care,” published in the November 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Azuara-Blanco et al.

Health research aims to enhance patient care and outcomes by addressing questions that hold significance for both patients and clinicians.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to create a prioritized list for glaucoma research by engaging stakeholders across various European countries.

They employed a three-phase approach, commencing with a two-round electronic Delphi survey alongside a workshop, where clinician and patient surveys were conducted concurrently and autonomously. Surveys were disseminated to patients across 27 European nations in six languages, along with European Glaucoma Society members and ophthalmologists specializing in glaucoma, prompting the identification of up to five research priorities. Participants ranked the questions from phase I utilizing a Likert scale in phase II. Phase III comprised a one-day workshop involving patients and clinicians to finalize the top 10 research priorities from the top 20 identified by both groups.

The results showed that 308 patients and 150 clinicians participated in phase I. During phase II, the priority rated highest by both patients and clinicians was “treatments to restore vision.” In phase III, eight patients and four clinicians took part, with the top three priorities being “treatments to stop sight loss,” “treatments to restore vision,” and “improved detection of worsening glaucoma.”

Investigators concluded that the European collaborative effort identified key glaucoma research priorities to inform future studies and resource allocation.

Source: bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2024/02/20/bjo-2023-323648