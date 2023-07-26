Prioritizing Balance Interventions: A Participatory Co-Design Approach with End-Users

The following is a summary of ‘’Identifying priorities for balance interventions through a participatory co-design approach with end-users,” published in the July 2023 issue Neurology by Benn et al.

Interventions and technologies targeting balance control are needed for individuals with spinal cord injuries/diseases (SCI/D) or stroke due to high fall rates.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to identify end-users priorities for balance interventions, informing the design of functional electrical stimulation (FES) and visual feedback-based intervention. The study recruited two individuals with SCI/D, one stroke survivor, two physical therapists, and one hospital administrator for three focus group meetings. Using a co-design approach and an interview guide based on the FAME (Feasibility, Appropriateness, Meaningfulness, Effectiveness, Economic Evidence) framework, they discussed balance deficits, interventions, and functional electrical stimulation (FES). The study identified four themes: the importance of balance for daily life and rehabilitation, desired characteristics of balance interventions, participants’ experiences with FES and its potential for therapeutic use, and the potential role of FES in balance interventions, which participants found promising but had not experienced previously.

These findings suggested that FES and visual feedback training could be a promising intervention for improving balance in people with these conditions.

