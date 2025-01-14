Propranolol as a Treatment for Choroidal Hemangiomas and IOP Reduction

Photo Credit: koldo_studio

The following is a summary of “Choroidal Hemangioma Treatment with Propranolol – A Case Study in Sturge-Weber Syndrome and Systematic Literature Review,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Thareja et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate propranolol efficacy in treating diffuse (DCH) and circumscribed choroidal hemangiomas (CCH) and controlling intraocular pressure (IOP) in individuals with Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS).

They assessed patients with SWS along with propranolol for DCH. Following PRISMA guidelines, a systematic review was conducted using PubMed/Web of Science, analyzing 14 studies on propranolol treatment outcomes for DCH, CCH, and IOP control in SWS. Demographic, clinical, treatment, and outcome data were extracted and analyzed statistically. Fisher’s exact test compared findings such as retinal detachment rates.

The results showed that 8 DCH, 18 CCH, and 16 SWS cases were reviewed. Retinal detachment rates were significantly higher in DCH than in CCH cases. Post-propranolol treatment, 73% of DCH and CCH cases showed improvement in subretinal fluid, and 94% of SWS patients had IOP reduction.

Investigators concluded the potential therapeutic benefit of propranolol beyond its established role in cutaneous hemangioma, suggesting its potential efficacy in managing congenital c CCH/DCH and IOP control.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08820538.2025.2450689