Prostate Cancer among Patients Undergoing Radical Cystoprostatectomy for Bladder Cancer in the Department of Urology in a Tertiary Care Centre.

Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy in men and remains one of the most prevalent and least understood of all human malignancies. Bladder cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in China. Radical cystectomy remains the gold standard for muscle-invasive, recurrent and multiple bladder cancer. All male patients undergoing radical cystoprostatectomy must be evaluated for prostate cancer before planning surgery. The aim of this study was to find out the prevalence of prostate cancer among patients undergoing radical cystoprostatectomy undergoing surgery for bladder cancer.

A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted in a tertiary care centre from 1 August 2023 to 30 August 2023 where data from 1 January 2015 to 30 December 2017 was taken from medical records after obtaining ethical approval from the Ethical Review Board. All patients who underwent radical cystoprostatectomy were included in the study. Whole radical cystoprostatectomy specimens were cut transversely at 3 mm intervals and examined in the same pathological centre. Clinically significant prostate cancer was defined as a tumour with a Gleason pattern ≥4, prostate tumour with clinical stage ≥pT3, lymph node. involvement, positive surgical margin or multifocality of three or more lesions. A convenience sampling method was used. The point estimate was calculated at a 95% Confidence Interval.

Among 210 patients, 52 (24.76%) (18.92-30.60, 95% Confidence Interval) had incidental prostate cancer. The average age of patients with incidental prostate cancer was 65.88±9.54 years.

The prevalence of incidental prostate cancer was found to be lower than the study conducted in a similar setting.

bladder cancer; incidental findings; prostate cancer.



