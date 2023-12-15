Prostate Cancer Tumorigenesis: Exploring Molecular Biomarkers and Their Clinical Significance

The following is a summary of “Molecular biomarkers in prostate cancer tumorigenesis and clinical relevance,” published in the December 2023 issue of Oncology by Alqualo et al.

Prostate cancer (PCa) ranks as the second most common cancer among men, and the evaluation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) through liquid biopsy holds promise in various facets of cancer management, including early detection, staging, recurrence risk assessment, treatment prognosis, and monitoring. Liquid biopsy methods in blood-based approaches offer the means to enrich, detect, and characterize CTCs through biomarker analysis. Understanding the molecular markers associated with PCa CTCs and their roles in different stages of cancer progression is pivotal for potentially integrating these markers into clinical practice.

This review explores key molecular markers linked with PCa CTCs, elucidating their influence on tumorigenesis and metastatic processes. It examines the methodologies employed for biomarker analysis and their clinical relevance. It aims to consolidate existing knowledge to aid researchers in their investigations, hypothesis formulation, and identification of potential targets for advancing novel diagnostic and therapeutic modalities in prostate cancer.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1040842823003207