Psoriasis Significantly Associated With Overweight/Obesity

Among patients with psoriasis, overweight and obesity make up a major health burden that can impact the disease course and severity, according to a study published in Medicine. Anna Czarnecka, MD, and colleagues sought to assess the problem of overweightness and obesity among patients with psoriasis (N=147) in the context of the impact and prevalence on the course of the disease. The incidence of overweightness (39.46%) and obesity (37.41%) revealed a significant predisposition of patients with psoriatic for abnormal body mass. Compared with patients with a healthy body mass, correlation analysis showed a meaningful impact of overweightness and obesity, as defined by BMI, on modifying the severity of psoriasis (as assessed by the PASI with a correlation coefficient of R=0.23 [P=0.016]; and body surface area values with a correlation coefficient of R=0.21 [P=0.023]). “Enhanced understanding of the phenomenon may directly translate into improving disease management and overall patient care,” the study authors wrote.

Author Martta Kelly