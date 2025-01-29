Psychological Factors and Chronic Pain Treatment Response

Photo Credit: Cinefootage Visuals

The following is a summary of “Identifying Patient Subgroups in the Heterogeneous Chronic Pain Population Using Cluster Analysis.,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Rijsdijk et al.

Chronic pain is a complex condition with biopsychosocial factors, and treatment failure may stem from a limited understanding of diverse patient subgroups.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify subgroups using psychological variables for more tailored interventions.

They extracted patient-reported data from 2 Dutch tertiary multidisciplinary outpatient pain clinics (2018-2023) for unsupervised hierarchical clustering. Clusters were based on anxiety, depression, pain catastrophizing, and kinesiophobia. Sociodemographics, pain characteristics, diagnosis, lifestyle, health-related QoL, and treatment efficacy were compared among clusters. A prediction model was developed using a minimal set of questions to reliably assess cluster allocation.

The results showed 3 clusters emerged from 5,466 patients with chronic pain. Cluster 1 (n=750) had a high psychological burden, low health-related QoL, lower education and employment rates, and higher smoking rates. Cluster 2 (n=1,795) exhibited low psychological burden, intermediate health-related QoL, higher education and employment levels, and more alcohol use. Cluster 3 (n=2,909) displayed intermediate characteristics. Pain reduction was lowest in cluster 1 (28.6% with capsaicin patch, 18.2% with multidisciplinary treatment), while clusters 2 and 3 experienced reductions greater than 50% with both treatments. A model using 15 psychometric questions reliably predicted cluster allocation.

Investigators concluded the identified distinct patients with chronic pain clusters based on psychological factors, with 1 cluster demonstrating significantly poorer treatment outcomes, and developed a predictive model integrated into a web-based tool to potentially guide clinicians towards more effective, subgroup-specific treatment approaches.

