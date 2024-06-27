SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Q&A: Part 1: Examining Substance Misuse in Crohn’s Disease

Jun 27, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chen PH, et al. Gastro Hep Adv. 2023;2(6):747-754.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Po-Hung (Victor) Chen, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

    Transplant Hepatologist
    Addiction Medicine Clinician
    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology
    Division of Addiction Medicine
    Johns Hopkins Medicine

    Dr. Chen has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has received research funding to his institution through the Gilead Sciences Research Scholars Program.

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement