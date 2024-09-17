Racial and Gender Disparities in Mold Sensitization and Asthma Outcomes

Photo Credit: Gilnature

The following is a summary of “Asthma exacerbations in Aspergillus fumigatus-sensitized adults with asthma differs by race,” published in the September 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Gleeson et al.

Allergic sensitization to molds is a recognized risk factor for adverse asthma outcomes. Yet, its role in exacerbating disparities in asthma outcomes by race or socioeconomic status still needs to be explored. This study aimed to identify factors associated with mold sensitization and evaluate its impact on asthma exacerbations, focusing on racial differences. Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study involving adults with asthma who visited an extensive health system between January 1, 2017, and June 30, 2023. They underwent aeroallergen testing for Aspergillus fumigatus, Penicillium, Alternaria, and Cladosporium.

Logistic regression models assessed the relationship between mold sensitization and various demographic and clinical factors and its effect on asthma exacerbations in the 12 months preceding testing. Out of 2,732 patients, mold sensitization was negatively associated with being female (odds ratios [ORs] ≤ 0.59, p ≤ 0.001) and positively related to Black race (ORs ≥ 2.16 compared to White, p < 0.0005). Overall, sensitization to molds did not correlate with increased asthma exacerbations (ORs 0.95-1.40, p ≥ 0.003). However, among the 1,032 Black patients, sensitization to Aspergillus fumigatus specifically was linked to a higher likelihood of asthma exacerbations (OR 2.04, p < 0.0005). These findings highlight that while mold sensitization does not universally predict asthma exacerbations, Aspergillus fumigatus allergy appears to contribute to racial disparities in asthma outcomes, underscoring the need for targeted interventions in Black patients with asthma.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1081120624015047