Recommendations on Surgical Education and Training from BRC II Subcommittees

The following is a summary of “Introduction to the Contemporary Assessment and Recommendations to Enhance Surgical Education and Training: Reports of the Subcommittees of the Blue Ribbon Committee,” published in the January 2025 issue of Surgery by Ellison et al.

The Blue-Ribbon Committee II (BRC II) comprises 67 experts selected for their leadership and experience in surgical education and training, who are tasked with assessing and recommending improvements to surgical education.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to provide reports on the findings and recommendations of the BRC II Subcommittees.

They organized subcommittees to prepare manuscripts on the findings, BRC II used the Delphi method to achieve consensus (≥80%) and identified 31 priorities for surgical education in 2024. Subcommittees included Blue Ribbon Committee I Review and Assessment, Surgical Workforce, Medical Student Education, Work-Life Integration, Resident Education, Goals, Structure and Financing of Training, Education Support and Faculty Development, Research Training, and Educational Technology and Assessment.

The results showed that the initial findings were presented to a focus group of general surgery and related specialty residents and fellows for comments and written feedback. The group was asked to prepare a manuscript as well.

They concluded that the reports from the BRC II Subcommittees offer a thorough assessment and essential recommendations for surgical education and training in 2024.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/abstract/2025/01000/introduction_to_the_contemporary_assessment_and.1.aspx