The following is the summary of “A Topical Combination Regimen of Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol Moisturizer for Mild to Moderate Acne” published in the December 2022 issue of Dermatology by Kosmoski, et al.

Acne can be treated with a variety of topical medications, including benzoyl peroxide (BPO), salicylic acid, and retinoids, many of which are available in over-the-counter (OTC) forms. Despite the therapeutic efficacy of these agents, combination regimens may provide superior results due to their ability to target multiple pathways in acne formation. This makes them more appropriate for addressing the wide range of factors involved in acne pathogenesis and the resulting aesthetic concerns.

About 33 participants with mild to moderate acne were evaluated for the safety and efficacy of a daily regimen that included topical low-dose (2.5%) BPO applied in the morning and topical retinol applied in the evening. In addition to significant improvements in the Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of acne severity and decreases in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions, the primary goal of a global reduction in total acne count from baseline to week 12 was achieved. In addition, the treatment was well-tolerated, with no statistically significant (P<0.05) increases in either objective or subjective facial irritation, and it significantly improved graded efficacy parameters for acne-complexion (tactile surface roughness, uneven skin tone, skin blotchiness, and lack of skin clarity).

Self-reported face skin problems and quality of life (QoL) scores improved significantly from week 0 to week 12. None of the people who took part in the trial experienced any kind of negative reaction to the product.

