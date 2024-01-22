Risk Factors ID’d for Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance

FRIDAY, Jan. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For individuals at increased risk for multiple myeloma, risk factors associated with mass spectrometry (MS) monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) include obesity, heavy smoking, and short sleep duration, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in Blood Advances.

David J. Lee, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues enrolled 2,628 individuals at elevated risk for multiple myeloma who were screened by MS to examine the associations between exposures and MS outcomes. Those with monoclonal proteins with concentrations ≥0.2 g/L were classified as MS-MGUS.

The researchers found that after adjustment for age, sex, Black race, education, and income, obesity was associated with MS-MGUS compared with normal weight (odds ratio, 1.73). A reduced likelihood of MS-MGUS was seen with high physical activity (≥73.5 versus <10.5 metabolic equivalent hours/week; odds ratio, 0.45), while increased likelihood was seen for heavy smoking (>30 pack-years versus never smoker: odds ratio, 2.19) and short sleep (sleep less than six versus six or more hours/day: odds ratio, 2.11).

“These results guide our future research in understanding the influence of modifiable risk factors, such as weight, exercise, and smoking, on cancer risk,” Lee said in a statement. “Before we can develop effective preventative health strategies to lower the risk of serious diseases like multiple myeloma, we first need to better understand the relationship between MGUS and potentially modifiable risk factors like obesity.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

