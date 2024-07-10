Risk of Mortality Among Patients Receiving Dialysis Exposed to Extreme Humid Heat

The following is a summary of “Extreme humid-heat exposure and mortality among patients receiving dialysis,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Blum et al.

Extreme heat events are known to increase illness and death in the general population.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand the correlation between extreme heat waves and mortality risk in dialysis patients across the United States.

They used the U.S. Renal Data System to identify adults in U.S. urban areas prone to extreme heat who started maintenance dialysis (1997 and 2016). An extreme heat event was an index exceeding 40.6°C for ≥2 days or 46.1°C for ≥1 day. A Cox regression model was used to analyze the increased risk of death during humid-heat events, adjusting for age, sex, year of dialysis start, dialysis type, poverty level, and climate region. The model explored interactions between humid heat and these factors.

The results showed 945,251 adults in 245 urban areas, with a mean age of 63 years, 44% were female. Over 3.6 years, 498,049 experienced ≥1 of 7,154 extreme humid-heat events. In total, 500,025 deaths occurred during this phase. Adjusted models showed increased death risk (HR 1.18, 95% CI 1.15-1.20) during extreme humid heat. Higher risk was noted in the Southeast (P<0.001) vs. the Southwest.

Investigators concluded that patients on dialysis have a higher risk of death during extreme humid-heat exposure.

Source: ajkd.org/article/S0272-6386(24)00808-4/abstract#%20