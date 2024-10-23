Role of AI in Diagnosing Eye Diseases

Photo Credit: ktsimage

The following is a summary of “Application of artificial intelligence in the diagnosis, follow-Up and prediction of treatment of ophthalmic diseases,” published in the October 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Yu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in ophthalmic diseases and explore potential future directions.

They collected literature data from PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases from 2019 to 2024.

The results showed that AI assists in cataract diagnosis, classification, preoperative lens calculation, surgical risk, postoperative vision prediction, and follow-up and enhances early diagnosis, progression prediction, and surgical risk assessment for glaucoma. It detects early diabetic retinopathy and predicts treatment effects for diabetic macular edema. AI analyzes fundus images for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diagnosis and risk prediction. Additionally, AI quantifies and grades vitreous opacities in uveitis and facilitates disease classification for retinopathy of prematurity, predicted disease occurrence and severity and, also predicted systemic diseases by analyzing fundus vascular changes.

They concluded that AI played an integral role in diagnosing, monitoring, and predicting treatment outcomes for common blinding eye diseases and systemic diseases.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08820538.2024.2414353