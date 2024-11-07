Role of Cardiometabolic Risk in Psoriasis-Associated Comorbidities

Photo Credit: Lipowski

The following is a summary of “Multicomorbidity in Psoriasis Vulgaris: A Retrospective Analysis,” published in the November 2024 issue of Dermatology by Karaman et al.

Many studies have compared comorbidities in patients with psoriasis to the general population and explored risk factors, but few have examined comorbidity clusters in patients with psoriasis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the multimorbidities of psoriasis vulgaris in terms of risk factors and clusters.

They extracted diagnoses for 452 individuals with psoriasis vulgaris from the electronic medical records of a tertiary hospital. Binary association coefficients were computed for each pair of comorbidities, and a hierarchical cluster analysis was then conducted.

The results showed that 30.5% of individuals had no comorbidities, 28.8% had 1, and 40.7% had multiple comorbidities. The number of comorbidities was positively correlated with age and follow-up duration, but no association was found with sex. The most prominent cluster of comorbidities included diabetes, hepatosteatosis, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

They concluded that cardiometabolic multimorbidity could explain the identified cluster of cardiometabolic risk factors, suggesting a need for a more forward-looking approach to managing patients with psoriasis.

Source: dovepress.com/multicomorbidity-in-psoriasis-vulgaris-a-retrospective-analysis-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-CCID