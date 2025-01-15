Role of CDKN2A and MTF1 in Lung Adenocarcinoma Prognosis

Photo Credit: netocoh

The following is a summary of “Biological characterization and clinical significance of cuproptosis-related genes in lung adenocarcinoma,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pulmonology by Li et al.

Lung cancer, distinguished by high morbidity and mortality rates and a poor prognosis, presents a significant clinical challenge, with cuproptosis emerging as a novel cell death mechanism.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the biological characteristics and clinical significance of genes related to cuproptosis in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) and to explore the molecular mechanisms underlying its occurrence and progression.

They targeted 10 cuproptosis-related genes identified in prior studies and used datasets from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) databases to find differential genes. Data analysis was performed using R package, Cytoscape, TISDB, cBioPortal, STRING, CancerSEA, and Disgenet. Immunohistochemistry validation was carried out for further detection.

The results showed that CDKN2A and MTF1 were cuproptosis-associated differential genes in LUAD, with differential expression across immune subtypes and the expressions were correlated with various LUAD functional states, CDKN2A was negatively linked to LUAD survival prognosis.

Investigators concluded that CDKN2A and MTF1 were associated with LUAD diagnosis, with CDKN2A demonstrating a negative correlation with patient survival and prognosis, suggesting its potential utility as a biomarker for early diagnosis and prognostic assessment in LUAD.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-025-03477-4