Role of Early Treatments in SARS-CoV-2 Shedding and Disease Progression

The following is a summary of “Impact of early antiviral therapy on SARS-CoV-2 clearance time in high-risk COVID-19 subjects: A propensity score matching study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Colaneri et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the effect of early treatments in high-risk individuals with mild symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding.

They performed a study at Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan from December 2021 to March 2023. Adults who were hospitalized and non-hospitalized, with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and were at high risk of disease progression, were examined. Unadjusted and adjusted negative binomial regression models and a Random Forest regression model were performed before and after matching subjects based on their propensity for treatment.

The results showed that 518 subjects (428 treated and 90 untreated) indicated a decline in individuals with SARS-CoV-2 who received an early treatment compared to those who were untreated. Propensity score matching with multivariable regression analyses was validated. Early treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and pneumonia related to COVID-19. Subgroup analysis suggested that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) might influence the effectiveness of early treatments.

Investigators concluded that early treatments could lessen the SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding and prevent disease progression, leading to better healthcare resource management and infection control.

