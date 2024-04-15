Role of Hsa_circ_0004872 in Mitigating Meningioma Progression by Regulating miR-190a-3p/PTEN Signaling

The following is a summary of “Hsa_circ_0004872 alleviates meningioma progression by sponging miR-190a-3p/PTEN signaling,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Huang et al.

Meningioma, the most prevalent intracranial tumor, represents a formidable challenge due to its propensity for malignant transformation. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have emerged as pivotal regulators within the intricate landscape of tumorigenesis. This study delves into the functional significance of hsa_circ_0004872, a specific circRNA, within the context of meningioma.

Utilizing a multifaceted approach, the researchers elucidated the molecular structure and stability of hsa_circ_0004872 through PCR identification, revealing its enhanced stability compared to its host gene MAPK1. Clinical data unveiled a significant reduction in hsa_circ_0004872 expression in meningioma tissues and cell lines, with a concomitant negative correlation observed with the poor survival rate of meningioma patients. In vitro experiments demonstrated that overexpression of hsa_circ_0004872 inhibited cell proliferation while promoting apoptosis. Further investigations unveiled a direct interaction between hsa_circ_0004872 and miR-190a-3p, culminating in activating the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway through targeting PTEN. Remarkably, the silence of miR-190a-3p accelerated apoptosis and proliferation inhibition of meningioma cells by inactivating PTEN/PI3K/AKT signaling. In contrast, overexpression of miR-190a-3p exerted an opposing effect, significantly attenuating the anti-tumor effects of hsa_circ_0004872 overexpression.

In conclusion, the findings illuminate the intricate regulatory mechanisms orchestrated by hsa_circ_0004872 in the context of meningioma progression. These insights not only deepen the understanding of the role of circRNAs in tumorigenesis but also position hsa_circ_0004872 as a potential key regulatory factor in meningioma pathogenesis. These findings’ implications extend to future therapeutic interventions, offering promising avenues for targeted therapeutic strategies in managing meningioma.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-12084-1