Role of ILC3 Pathways as Novel Targets for SRA

The following is a summary of “Group 3 Innate Lymphoid Cells: A Potential Therapeutic Target for Steroid Resistant Asthma,” published in the December 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Berkinbayeva et al.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease, with a subset of patients showing resistance to glucocorticoid treatment, leading to poor disease control. Mechanisms behind steroid-resistant asthma (SRA) involve Th1/Th17 activity, neutrophil recruitment, and NLRP3 inflammasome activation, with innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) emerging as potential therapeutic targets.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the mechanisms behind SRA and the potential of ILC3s as therapeutic targets.

They reviewed risk factors for SRA and examined mechanisms involved, focusing on ILC3s. They consolidated current findings on ILC3s in respiratory conditions and their role in SRA development, analyzing relevant human disease data and mechanisms.

The results showed that ILC3s, like Th17 cells, significantly contribute to immune responses, inflammation, and tissue homeostasis, influencing disease severity and corticosteroid resistance in non-eosinophilic asthma (NEA). Biologics targeting ILC3-related pathways showed promise in managing Th2-low asthma, offering new treatment options for SRA.

Investigators addressed the challenges and emerging strategies in managing SRA. The findings highlighted the role of ILC3s in SRA and NEA, suggesting potential therapeutic targets for improving asthma treatment.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12016-024-09012-3#Abs1